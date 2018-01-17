Superintendent’s evaluation BISD board agenda

Bowie School Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 to begin the new year.

January is school board recognition month, and the district will honor the trustees with special activities.

An executive session is slated for the annual review of Superintendent Steven Monkres’ contract and conduct his evaluation.

Other action items will include presentation of the 2016-17 audit by Stephen Gilland.

The board will be asked to rescind the order approving the resale of and refund of taxes paid by Shakan Corporation on one acre, due to an error in the description.

In the superintendent’s report, Monkres will give a facility update and discuss date for future meetings.

Curriculum Director Christie Walker will review the district mock testing schedule and the spring testing assessment. Principals and the finance director will make their monthly reports.