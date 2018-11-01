TxDOT undertakes winter weather prep

WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT– With the possibility of winter weather today, TxDOT crews began prepping bridges and overpasses yesterday. Brine trucks were out again this morning to finish spraying Tier 1 & 2 structures in all of our nine counties ( Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, and Young).

TxDOT will be ready to respond with more brine if any frozen precipitation hits our district. Snow plows and V-boxes (a V-shaped container that fits in the back of the dump truck to hold deicing stone or rock salt) are installed on the trucks and ready to deploy.

Motorists can check DriveTexas.Org for road conditions. Traffic cameras in the Wichita Falls area are also available online at DriveTexas.Org.