TxDOT urges drivers to stay informed

AUSTIN – As Texas braces itself for Winter Storm Inga, the Texas Department of Transportation continues pre-treating roads in anticipation of freezing rain and ice. It’s important to note, ice can still form even with this pre-treatment. It’s imperative for drivers to slow down and use extra caution if they absolutely need to drive.

TxDOT encourages drivers to stay informed on the weather and stay in place if icy conditions develop.

Road conditions and traffic updates are available on DriveTexas.org and on Facebook, www.facebook.com/txdot and Twitter, www.twitter.com/txdot.