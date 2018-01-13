What’s coming in 2018? Bowie seeks new CM; building projects move toward completion

By BARBARA GREEN

The beginning of each new year brings an opportunity to start anew, a blank slate if you will.

What will 2018 bring to Montague County?

For its government entities some will seek new leadership while others will continue pursuing ongoing projects.

All the officials were quick to say their positions always bring the unexpected, good or bad, which makes the jobs challenging.

Montague County

When 2017 opened the county had come out of two years where flooding had caused extensive damage to county roads. It had wrapped up a multi-million road repair state grant project and was dealing with a downturn in property values due to declining energy prices and production.

The year offered its own challenges with ambulance service for the southern part of the county in flux and ongoing budget strain. Montague County Judge Rick Lewis says the commissioners and other county officials have gotten a lot accomplished this year.

“In the area of technology we have been catching up improving our efficiencies. E-filing came online and we had to do it, but we had problems making it operate. We were able to get fiber in here and make it work. Improved technology has made all of our jobs more efficient,” explained the judge.

