Youth fair entries increase for 2018 show

Nearly 350 youngsters from across Montague County will be competing in the 2018 Montague County Youth Fair on Jan. 11-13 at the Montague County Agriculture Center in Nocona.

Fair officials reported when the entry deadline arrived in late December there were a total of 1,083 entries from 344 youth. Entries and participants fluctuated slightly from last year when there were 1,112 entries from 310 children.

Livestock exhibitors total 275, with 150 in home economics categories and 64 in shop.

