By BARBARA GREEN

Kevin G. Huckabee, city manager at the City of Jefferson since July 2016, has accepted an offer from the City of Bowie to become city manager with a start date of March 12.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris said the council made the offer Friday morning following a called council meeting Thursday night.

The council had been scheduled to interview one applicant, but when that person cancelled the panel debated the four applicants who had been interviewed. The lone local candidate interviewed was Bowie businessman Bert Cunningham. There were 28 applicants.

After a 90-minute executive session, the council returned to open session and voted to make the offer. Councilor Terry Gunter cast the only no vote.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.