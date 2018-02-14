By BARBARA GREEN

“It felt like we just matched up.”

That’s how L.G. Preuninger describes the first sparks of his courtship with LaNelle Long.

It was the summer of 1956. L.G. was a handsome 24-year-old fresh out of the Army who admired a pretty 17-year-old high school girl across a crowded family reunion.

These two Bowie natives would be married two years later and celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day Feb. 14. Their family of two sons, a bevy of grandsons and great-grandchildren gathered with friends to celebrate the anniversary on Feb. 3.

The couple was overjoyed with the love and memories they shared across 60 years.

Love begins

The Preuningers were typical small town kids. L.G. was born the fifth of six children to Fred and Emma who farmed in the Salona area. LaNelle was born on Green Street to Roy and LaRue Long joining a brother who was nine years older.

While L.G. was out of school by the time she got to high school, she was best friends with his cousin all through high school. She knew who he was, but that’s about all she recalls.

