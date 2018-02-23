Carolyn Janelle Lindsey

November 17, 1940 – February 14, 2018

BURLESON – Carolyn Janelle Lindsey, 77, passed away Feb. 14, 2018 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. on March 7 at Highlands Church in Bella Vista, AR.

She was born Nov. 17, 1940 in Bowie to R.H. and Ollie Gray.

Carolyn graduated from Bowie High School in 1959 and received a degree from West Texas State University. She was married to Ira (Frank) Lindsey for 49 years.

Carolyn taught school for 47 years in Colorado, California, Texas and Arkansas. She was a 16 year member of Highlands Church in Bella Vista, AR and participated in many church functions.

Carolyn is survived by her spouse, Ira (Frank) Lindsey; son, Ross Allen Lindsey and sister, Marjorie Liggett and husband Gary.

Donations may be sent to Holy Savior Hospice, 1600 Airport Frwy. Suite 503 Bedford TX 76022 or Alzheimer’s Association 2630-West Fwy #100, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

