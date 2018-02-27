BEDC board to meet Wednesday

Directors of the Bowie Economic Development Corporation will meet at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 28 in the boardroom at 201 A. Walnut.

The board will receive updates on the Bowie Business Park and a review from Wilson Contractors.

There also will be an update on renovations underway at the BEDC building at 101 E. Pecan and the creation of the new website.

An executive session will discuss real property and economic development project negotiations on two projects.