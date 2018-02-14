Bellevue heads to area after bi-district win

It was a tale of two halves as the Bellevue Lady Eagles got themselves into a battle in their opening bi-district playoff game on Monday against Universal Academy.

The Lady Eagles prevailed by a comfortable margin 62-45, but a grinding second half that seemed to go on forever and a feisty Universal Academy that would not say no, made the game seem closer than it actually ever got.

The first half went Bellevue’s way for the most part. The game started out close and physical from both sides, but the Lady Eagles were able to use their size to dominate the boards despite missing a lot of shots. Bellevue led 11-8 heading into the second quarter.

The Lady Eagles exploded in this quarter as they pushed the ball aggressively up the court with daring passes to leaked out players for easy baskets in transition.

Defensively, Bellevue changed their defense to a 1-3-1 zone that confused Universal Academy and led to several turnovers. The Lady Eagles outscored them 25-8 in the quarter and led 36-16 at halftime.

