Billy Donald Bruce March 4, 1948 – February 12, 2018

MONTAGUE COUNTY – Billy Donald Bruce,69, lost a courageous two- month battle with his terminal illness and passed away peacefully in his family home.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Molsbee Chapel Church in Nocona with the Rev. Donald Cheshire officiating.

Billy was born and raised in the Fort Worth area. He was the youngest of three children born to the late Burl and Zula (Pool) Bruce. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Applewhite) Bruce for just shy of 44 years.

Billy made his living as a truck driver. He drove from age 16 to 38, when he was diagnosed with Guillain- Barré syndrome that left him paralyzed in 1986. His most enjoyable job as a truck driver was the time he spent moving houses. He told multiple funny stories about this time.

He is preceded in death by his sons, John and Billy McDavid; his parents; sister, Bondilia (Bruce) Collins; brother-in-law, Wally Joe Collins; nephew, Nicholas and son-in-law, Max Alcanter.

Billy will forever be remembered by his beautiful daughters, Kim (Applewhite) Lemons and husband Will, Montague and Robbin Alcantar, Azle; 11 candid grandchildren; 15 adorable great grandchildren; amazing sister, Bonita Bruce, Fort Worth; beloved niece and nephew, Jeré and husband Dewy, and Dale Collins.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication