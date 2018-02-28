Bowie High teen placed in AEP as remarks are investigated

By BARBARA GREEN

A 16-year-old Bowie High School student has been placed in the Alternative Education Program after police began investigating what they called “alarming remarks” made by the student about school shootings.

The report for terroristic threat was made on Feb. 23 by School Resource Officer Travis Fuller. Assistant Police Chief Kent Stagg said the teen did not make direct threats, but reportedly made comments about school shootings to third parties.

He reportedly remarked “he could be a school shooter.” Additional comments were made related to specific locations around the school that may or may not be sites for a possible shooting incident. Fuller took witness statements from multiple witnesses.

