Bowie ISD Trustees to consider arming staff

In the wake of yet another school shooting, Bowie Independent School District Trustees began discussing the possibilities of staff members carrying concealed handguns within the district.

Trustees met Thursday night after moving their regular Monday meeting due to the Jackrabbit playoff game.

Less than one week earlier, 17 members people were killed in a shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School when a former student entered the school and began firing. Those killed include staff and students.

Listed as school safety on the agenda, Superintendent Steven Monkres told the board the administrators had met with the police chief and school resource officer on Tuesday to discuss school safety in general, along with the district’s process and procedures. Police will be visiting campuses next week to do some “active shooter” training with the staff to review BISD safety procedures and to discuss police procedures.

Monkres said the possibility of the staff carrying handguns has been discussed with Police Chief Gun Green during the last several years.

“We both agreed it may not be necessary, but that was a few years ago. Today, it’s say to say we may have to consider it, it may be time,” said Monkres.

Read the full story in you weekend News.