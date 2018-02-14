Bowie powerlifting gets tested at Whitesboro

It was a tough week overall for the Bowie powerlifting teams as they faced tougher competition in their meets.

The boys lifted in a boys only meet on Thursday at Paradise. Four lifters earned medals for the Jackrabbits. Ty Harris in the 148 pound division and Kade McManus in the 242 pound division both earned silver medals.

Harris lifted 970 pounds total while McManus lifted 1,060 pounds. Other medalists included Raiden Brezina in the 114 pound division and Stetson Wahlstrom in the 181 pound division each earning fourth place.

On Saturday both teams traveled to Whitesboro in a huge meet that featured 15 schools on the boy’s side and 17 on the girls. Two schools from division one, Denison and Sherman, showed up as well to make it a competitive meet.

That did not stop the girls team from doing well as they finished third overall. Seven girls earned medals at the meet, led by Emily Cox winning the gold in the 148 pound division with 785 pounds lifted.

Other medalists include Olivia Henry earning second in the 165 pound division, Madison Metzler earning second in the 148 pound class, Carrington Davis earning second in the 181 pound division, Jessie Henry earning third in the 97 pound class, Chelsea Price earning fourth in the 220 pound class and Emma Skinner earning fifth in the 114 pound class.

