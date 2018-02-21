Bowie School Board to meet Thursday

Bowie Independent School District Trustees will consider administrator contracts when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

The regular board meeting was moved from Monday due to the playoff game.

An executive session is scheduled to discuss the administrator contracts, which includes all principals and directors – Athletic, finance, curriculum and PEIMS. Assistant administrators will be considered next month.

In action items the board will consider a proposed contract with an independent representative for the facility improvement project. Superintendent Steven Monkres said school districts are required to hire a third party to review the proposed plans.

Bids for properties struck off the BISD tax rolls, the student transfer list and other facility projects also are scheduled under action.

The superintendent will provide an update on the light project, discuss school safety and review board training opportunities.

The principals will provide their monthly reports including the campus writing plans.

Curriculum Director Christie Walker will discuss career and technical education, reading and writing collaborative, spring assessments, high reliability schools and 2018-19 school year planning.

The remainder of the agenda will include various staff and student recognitions.