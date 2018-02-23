Bowie Sports Association baseball sign ups have arrived

Baseball sign-ups with the Bowie Sports Association are here. Sign-up forms can be picked up at Fashion Floors at 202 N. Smythe St. Sign ups are due no later than March 16 and can be mailed or dropped off at Fashion Floors or Margaret Hutson Realty at 200 N. Smythe St. Players will be placed on teams based on their age as of May 1, 2018.

Age divisions are as follows: Co-Ed T-Ball, age four; T-ball, ages five and six; Midget, ages nine and 10; Little League, ages 11 and 12 and Pony, ages 13 through 15. A non-refundable $50.00 registration fee must be enclosed with the form. The registration fee for a second child is $40 and $20 for each additional child in the same household. Opening day for the 2018 season will be April 23.

