The City of Bowie has closed Lake Amon G. Carter to all boat traffic due to high water levels. Public Works Superintendent Dean Grant said at 2 p.m. on Wednesday the lake level was at about 922.31 msl and water is going out the spillway. He explained there are some concerns that with boat traffic it could cause wakes where water is high and impact homes or properties.

The lake is full at 920 msl and it hit 100 percent on Feb. 21.