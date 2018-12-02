City of Bowie selects new city manager

Kevin G. Huckabee, city manager at the City of Jefferson since July 2016, has accepted an offer from the City of Bowie to become city manager with a start date of March 12.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris said the council made the offer Friday morning following a called council meeting Thursday night. The council had been scheduled to interview one applicant, but when that person cancelled the panel debated the four applicants who had been interviewed.

After a 90-minute executive session, the council returned and voted to make the offer. Councilor Terry Gunter cast the only no vote.

Huckabee has seven years experience as municipal administrator with a master’s in public administration and carries a State of Texas Certified public Manager. He has 15-plus years as a private sector business owners/manager and 16-plus years as a Texas law enforcement officer. He has lead the City of Jefferson and from Dec. 2008 to November 2015 he was city manager at Whitehouse.

Burris said Huckabee plans to be present at the Feb. 20 council meeting for accept the position in person. He has sent the city confirmation of his acceptance.

“We found him to be very enthusiastic and he was looking for an opportunity to get closer to family which is located in this area,” said the mayor.

