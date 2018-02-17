City of Nocona hires attorney to help with water district dissolution

Members of the Nocona City Council hired attorney Lloyd Gosselink to represent the city with the dissolution of the North Montague County

Water Supply District when they met Tuesday night.

The five elected members of the North Montague County Water Supply District board voted in January to begin the dissolution process and transfer all assets, including Lake Nocona, and control of water to the City of Nocona. Nocona City Manager Lynn Henley explained the board was formed in the late 1950s by the city with a 40-year agreement in place or until all bonds were paid off.

Those bonds were paid off during the late 1990s. The water board was

forced to discontinue its tax in 1983, giving them no source of revenue. The city has maintained and repaired the water lines

without ownership of the water supply.

