City of Nocona hires lawyer to assist with water board action

Members of the Nocona City Council hired attorney Lloyd Gosselink to represent the city with the dissolution of the North Montague County Water Supply District when they met Tuesday night.

The five elected members of the North Montague County Water Supply District board voted in January to begin the dissolution process and transfer all assets, including Lake Nocona, and control of water to the City of Nocona.

Nocona City Manager Lynn Henley explained the board was formed in the late 1950s by the city with a 40-year agreement in place or until all bonds were paid off.

Nocona City Secretary Revell Hardison explained the next step will involve the lawyers gathering information in a process that could take upwards of six months to complete.

Read the full story in the weekend News.