Commissioners decide to purchase surveillance cameras for buildings

Montague County Commissioners have been discussing courthouse and county annex security needs for several months, and Monday voted to spend $26,000 to buy security cameras for both buildings.

After a 45-minute executive session where the commissioners talked with its Technology Coordinator Jessica Thomas, they approved the cameras.

The county is taking steps to comply with recent state legislation related to the creation of a judicial security division that would be a central point for court security information. A committee has been formed to set forth a plan to meet the requirements of Senate Bill 41.

