Community groups ready candidate forums in time for March primaries

Two area organizations are planning candidate forums in February in preparation of the March 6 Texas party primaries.

“Get out and vote” will be at 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 at The Carpenter Shop in Nocona. Join them for a soup supper and baked goods auction.

This is a fundraiser for Meals on Wheels, which will receive all the proceeds. Cost will be $5 for adults and $2.50 for children age 10 and under.

Organizers invite guests to bring questions for the candidates, but advise they will be monitored so the evening can be enlightening and enjoyable for voters and candidates states their flier.

The Amity Club will have its biennial Candidates Forum and Soup Supper on Feb. 15 at the Bowie Community Center, west end. Serving will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Price of admission is a donation to the club’s scholarship fund. There also will be a baked goods auction. Make plans to attend the events.