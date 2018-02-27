Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls and Cinnamon Butter Recipe

My husband and I love going to Texas Roadhouse. He goes for the steak, but it is the rolls with cinnamon butter that draw me. I love them! Nothing beats fresh rolls right out of the oven. It is my little bit of heaven, even if they are a bit addicting. Jason Meller shares this copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls recipe with cinnamon butter so you can enjoy this treat at home!
You could do this without a stand mixer, but the dough hook makes this job so much easier! If you don’t have a stand mixer, I highly recommend one. I love my Kitchenaid Artisan in Green Apple. The dough hook helps so much with making bread.
Ingredients
- 1 pkg. active dry yeast, 2 ¼ teas.
- ¼ cup warm water, about 100 degrees
- 1 cup milk
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- ¼ cup + 1 teaspoon sugar
- 3 ½ -4 ½ cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg
- ___Cinnamon Butter Ingredients
- 1 stick butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- Heat milk to 180 degrees n a pot on the stove or microwave safe bowl or measuring cup in the microwave.
- Remove the milk from heat and add the butter. Let cool to 120 degrees.
- Dissolve yeast with 1 teaspoon sugar in the warm water.
- Let sit for 5 minutes.
- In a stand mixer bowl add the yeast, milk, sugar, salt and 1 cup flour.
- Combine with whisk or paddle attachment.
- Add egg and beat until combined.
- Add 2 more cups of flour one at a time scraping down the sides and mixing after each addition.
- Change to dough hook and add flour ½ cup at a time on low speed until dough forms and pulls away from the sides.
- Knead the dough with the dough hook on medium until the dough is smooth, 3-4 minutes.
- Grease a large bowl with oil or cooking spray.
- Lightly dust counter with flour and turn dough out. (Be sure to dust your hands as the dough will be sticky.)
- Form the dough into a ball and place in greased bowl.
- Turn over once to oil both sides of the dough. Cover and place in a warm place at least 1 hour or until doubled in size. I put it in the oven with the inside light left on.
- Turn out on to a well-floured surface. Dust a rolling pin with flour and roll out to ½ inch thick. Using a dough scraper or pizza cutter cut out rectangles of dough about 2×3 inches.
- Take the rectangles and fold the short edges under, meeting in the middle to make a rounded shape on top.
- Place on lightly greased cookie sheet; cover and let sit until doubled, about 15 minutes.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. (Make sure to remove the rolls if you are letting them rise in the oven.)
- Bake at 350 degrees F until deep golden brown, 11-13 minutes. Remove and brush with melted butter.
- Serve warm with cinnamon butter.
- Cinnamon Butter Instructions:
- Cream together ingredients in medium bowl. Enjoy on warm rolls.
