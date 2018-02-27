Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls and Cinnamon Butter Recipe

By Emilie, Finding Zest

My husband and I love going to Texas Roadhouse. He goes for the steak, but it is the rolls with cinnamon butter that draw me. I love them! Nothing beats fresh rolls right out of the oven. It is my little bit of heaven, even if they are a bit addicting. Jason Meller shares this copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls recipe with cinnamon butter so you can enjoy this treat at home!



You could do this without a stand mixer, but the dough hook makes this job so much easier! If you don’t have a stand mixer, I highly recommend one. I love my Kitchenaid Artisan in Green Apple. The dough hook helps so much with making bread.

Ingredients