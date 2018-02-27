Ad

Copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls and Cinnamon Butter Recipe

02/27/2018 EDIBLES 0

By Emilie, Finding Zest

My husband and I love going to Texas Roadhouse.  He goes for the steak, but it is the rolls with cinnamon butter that draw me. I love them! Nothing beats fresh rolls right out of the oven. It is my little bit of heaven,  even if they are a bit addicting. Jason Meller shares this copycat Texas Roadhouse Rolls recipe with cinnamon butter so you can enjoy this treat at home!

You could do this without a stand mixer, but the dough hook makes this job so much easier! If you don’t have a stand mixer, I highly recommend one. I love my Kitchenaid Artisan in Green Apple. The dough hook helps so much with making bread.

Ingredients
  • 1 pkg. active dry yeast, 2 ¼ teas.
  • ¼ cup warm water, about 100 degrees
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1 tablespoon butter, melted
  • ¼ cup + 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 ½ -4 ½ cups flour
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg
  • ___Cinnamon Butter Ingredients
  • 1 stick butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • Ingredients
  • Heat milk to 180 degrees n a pot on the stove or microwave safe bowl or measuring cup in the microwave.
  • Remove the milk from heat and add the butter. Let cool to 120 degrees.
  • Dissolve yeast with 1 teaspoon sugar in the warm water.
  • Let sit for 5 minutes.
  • In a stand mixer bowl add the yeast, milk, sugar, salt and 1 cup flour.
  • Combine with whisk or paddle attachment.
  • Add egg and beat until combined.
  • Add 2 more cups of flour one at a time scraping down the sides and mixing after each addition.
  • Change to dough hook and add flour ½ cup at a time on low speed until dough forms and pulls away from the sides.
  • Knead the dough with the dough hook on medium until the dough is smooth, 3-4 minutes.
  • Grease a large bowl with oil or cooking spray.
  • Lightly dust counter with flour and turn dough out. (Be sure to dust your hands as the dough will be sticky.)
  • Form the dough into a ball and place in greased bowl.
  • Turn over once to oil both sides of the dough. Cover and place in a warm place at least 1 hour or until doubled in size. I put it in the oven with the inside light left on.
  • Turn out on to a well-floured surface. Dust a rolling pin with flour and roll out to ½ inch thick. Using a dough scraper or pizza cutter cut out rectangles of dough about 2×3 inches.
  • Take the rectangles and fold the short edges under, meeting in the middle to make a rounded shape on top.
  • Place on lightly greased cookie sheet; cover and let sit until doubled, about 15 minutes.
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. (Make sure to remove the rolls if you are letting them rise in the oven.)
  • Bake at 350 degrees F until deep golden brown, 11-13 minutes. Remove and brush with melted butter.
  • Serve warm with cinnamon butter.
  • Cinnamon Butter Instructions:
  • Cream together ingredients in medium bowl. Enjoy on warm rolls.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes