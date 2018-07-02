County Republican schedule candidate forum

The Montague County Republican Party will present a primary candidate forum at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the county courthouse annex communiy room at Montague.

Chairman Mari-Kathryn Braswell said the forum will feature candidates from the contested races for state senator, district 30, county treasurer and justice of the peace precinct two.

“All candidates on the Republican Primary ballot have been invited and will be allowed to speak if time allows. Please come early to visit with the candidates before the event,” said Braswell.

Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. with the forum to follow at 6 p.m. All contributions will go to the county’s Republican Party.