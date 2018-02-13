Crowds brave bitter cold for Mardi Gras Nocona Style Parade 02/13/2018 COUNTY LIFE 0 Mardi Gras Nocona Style wrapped up Saturday with the big parade and despite freezing temperatures there was a good crowd lining the downtown streets to receive beads and candy. Bill and Willetta Crowe’s Mardi Grasaurus was a big hit with the kids complete with T-Rex walkers. See more photos on page 3A and 10A of the mid-week News. (Photo by Barbara Green) The king and queen float leads off the big parade Saturday. See more photos in the mid-week News. The Keck Choo Choo won first; Nocona High School band second and Four Winds Ranch third place in the parade. (photos by Barbara Green)
