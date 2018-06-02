Diana Y. Bennett

October 24, 1953 – January 31, 2018

NOCONA – Diana Y. Bennett, 64, died on Jan. 31, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 10 at the Bonita Baptist Church in Bonita. A private interment will be at a later date.

Bennett was born on Oct. 24, 1953 in Raymondville to Jose Guadalupe Irlas and Emma Irlas. She married Gary Bennett in 1972 in Denton and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Bennett, Nocona; son, Matthew Bennett, Fort Stockton; daughter, Delma Varnum, Nocona; brothers, Jose Irlas, Kentucky, Daniel Irlas, Gainesville and Carlos Irlas, Krugerville and five grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Cooke’s Children’s Hospital, 801 7th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.