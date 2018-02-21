Dodd City tops Bellevue

All successful seasons usually end in heartbreak as only one team gets to call themselves winners at the end. The Bellevue girls season did come to an end on Monday night against state power Dodd City in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Eagles went up against the third ranked team in the state and lost 65-29.

First, Bellevue played Fruitvale in the area round on Friday. Fruitvale had a first round bye and came in as the favorites. The Lady Eagles quickly ran them out of the gym, pushing in the ball in transition and shutting them down defensively.

