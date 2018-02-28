Early voting enters its final week

Early voting got back on course this week after being stalled somewhat during the opening week’s ice storm, but voters are heading back to the polls to cast their ballots ahead of the March 6 party primaries.

While the early voting locations were only closed one full day last week and part of another day, due to bad weather and power outages, they returned for regular hours on Monday. Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said things have run smoothly despite the bad weather.

Early voting will continue through March 2 with the four locations across the county open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Wall said as of Tuesday noon there were a total of 379 early voters in the county.

Within Montague County four locations are set up for early voting: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; Nocona Community Room, 807 W. State Highway 82; Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason; and the old flower shop on the square, 110 Boggess, Saint Jo.