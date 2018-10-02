Experts to discuss native tribes at TNT program

Learn about our native tribes from the experts in a program at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

Historian Bill Glass and archaeologist Sergio Ayala will discuss the newest exhibits and artifacts that have been added to the museum’s

Native American Hall. These exhibits include arrowheads, tools and

points many from the Benton Collection. During recent research, Ayala confirmed some very

rare points that date back 5,700 to 6,000 years ago, which are very rare and

tremendous additions to the museum.

This program is free for museum members and $10 for non-members. Tales ‘N’ Trails is located at 1522 E. U.S.

Highway 82 in Nocona. Visit the website at: talesntrails.org for additional details.