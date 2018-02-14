Food handlers class planned for Bowie

Statistics indicate that foodborne illness continues to be a health issue in the United States.

Each year, one in six Americans will become sick, 128,000 will become hospitalized and 3,000 will die due to a foodborne illness.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Montague County, is offering a Food Handlers training course. This program will be offered for $20 on Feb. 21 the Bowie Community Center.

Cost includes training, materials, and a food handlers card mailed to participants following the course. The food handlers card will be valid for two years.

