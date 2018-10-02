Forestburg boys hang on against Midway at home

In a close game the team had to have, the Forestburg Longhorn basketball team squeezed out a win on senior night Tuesday against Midway.

The Longhorns just could not put Midway away as the Falcons battled back each time it looked like Forestburg was about to pull away until the end. The Longhorns won 62-57 to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Forestburg started the game on fire as they were able to penetrate Midway’s zone and shoot over it. On defense they played a tight two-three zone to try to cover up a big post player from Midway, daring them to shoot. The Longhorns then changed up their defense to a half-court pressing style that forced some turnovers and baskets in transition. Forestburg led 19-9 after the first quarter.

Midway started to take and make some of their open 3s in the second quarter while their big post player was able to find his way to the ball and draw fouls underneath the basket.

The Longhorns were able to match them offensively, even as their hot shooting from deep calmed down, with drives to the basket that led to plenty of layups and free throws. Forestburg still had good 30-21 lead heading into halftime.

