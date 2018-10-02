Forestburg girls heading to playoffs

It took a half, but the Forestburg Lady Horns closed out their regular season the right way on senior night Tuesday against Midway.

The Lady Horns pulled away in the second half to win easily 43-27 as their defense woke up.

The game was competitive for most of the first half as Midway was able to find open shots in Forestburg’s zone and knock them down. Midway had no answer for senior Lexi Britain inside as she scored 10 of her teams 12 points in the first quarter to give her team a 12-9 lead.

It looked like for a few minutes the Lady Horns were going to pull away when they went up 20-10 midway through the second quarter.

Midway charged back with smart passes and great shot making. Forestburg changed up their defenses to man and press at different times, but just was not bringing the type of intensity to consistently bother Midway. The Lady Horns led 23-20 in a half that did not feel as close as the score indicated.

It was a low scoring quarter from both teams in the third as neither team was able to make many shots. The physical play picked up on both sides as the game became a little ugly, but Forestburg played that style better. They outscored Midway 7-2 to give them a 30-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Horns started to pull away with more transition opportunities to senior Cayla Smelser and multiple looks inside to Britain.

Their vice grip on Midway’s offense continued with their physical play as the lead grew and grew. The bench cleared near the end as Forestburg won 43-27.

