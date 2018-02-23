Gayla Lynn Nored

October 16, 1951 – February 20, 2018

NOCONA – Gayla Lynn Nored, 66, went to her heavenly home with her family and friends by her side on Feb. 20, 2018.

A memorial and celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 at the Montague County Cowboy Church in Montague and officiated by Jamie Reed and Chris Womack.

Gayla was born in Denton on Oct. 16, 1951 to Paul and Betty Temple-Trayler. She attended high school in Hobbs, NM. After graduating she spent the rest of her years as a homemaker and loving mom to her three children.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and son, Michael Lee Dellinges.

She is survived by her significant other, James Henry, Nocona; daughter, Tina Spikes and husband Wesley, Bowie; son, Corey Dellinges, Bowie; siblings, Joe Trayler, Johnny Trayler, both of Forestburg, Paula Lippincott and husband Mikey, Montague, Wanda Bishop, Nocona, and Nancy Cox and husband Gary, Alvord; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

