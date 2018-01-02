Groundhog Day arrives Friday

Folks will be holding their breath in Punxsutawney, PA on Groundhog Day this Friday as the community top groundhog will emerge providing his remaining winter forecast.

With much of the nation in an arctic grip for the last few months, most hope he doesn’t see his shadow and spring may soon arrive.

Groundhog Day originates from an ancient celebration of the midway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, the day right in the middle of astronomical winter.

According to legend, if Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow the United States is in store for six more weeks of winter weather. But, if Phil doesn’t see his shadow, expect warmer temperatures and the arrival of an early spring.

Since Phil began prognosticating the weather back in 1887 he has predicted early spring only 17 times. His record shows about a 39 percent accuracy rate.

Spring equinox falls on March 19 or 20 every year and generally signals the start of spring, astronomically speaking. Meteorologically speaking the first day of spring is March 1 and the last is May 31.