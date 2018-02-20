HAIR TIP OF THE DAY – HAIR CONCOCTION

I just realized I am not sharing hair tips these days! So, today’s post is on hair and a beneficial DIY hair concoction.

We all know hair oil and massaging is very important for hair growth and to enhance blood circulation. However, if you are facing issues like hair fall, scalp infections, dandruff etc. normal hair oil may not help you to get rid of these issues. Currently I am obsessed with essential oils. Essential oils are not just good for skin but for your hair as well. The idea is same, you need a base oil i.e. coconut, almond, olive, jojoba oil or argon oil and one or two essential oils based on the hair concerns you are facing.

The best known essential oils for hair are – Rosemary, Basil, Lavender, Tea-Tree, Peppermint, Lemon, Clary Sage andChamomile and many more. I can talk for ages when it comes to it usage. But today I will talk about 2 essential oils used for hair growth and dandruff. These 2 essential oils are tea-tree and lavender essential oils. In my previous posts, I have already discussed about the benefits of essential oils.

The most common hair concerns are hair fall and dandruff and we mostly look for products which can treat these concerns but mostly we forget to treat our scalp. Both the concerns are related to scalp which means if it’s not treated right may lead to advance problems. Lets discuss the DIY to treat these problems.

For Dandruff

Dandruff and scalp infections are associated to each other. We get dandruff because of dry and itchy scalp. In this, if your scalp produces natural oils then you may get an oily scalp with dandruff which is more harmful as they clog the scalp pores results into hair loss and itchy scalp. To treat dandruff right first treat your scalp. Wash your hair wild mild shampoo and make sure your scalp is moisturized and infection free. One of the best essential oil to treat this problem is – Tea Tree Essential Oil.

Tea tree is antibacterial, Antimicrobial and antiviral in nature. It helps your follicle stay healthy and strengthen the hold on your hair, so you won’t suffer from premature hair loss. It keeps your scalp moisturized means reducing the amount of dandruff. It blends with Rosemary, Clary Sage, Lavender, Lemon, Cinnamon, thyme and clove essential oils.

You need –

2 parts of olive or almond oil

1 part of neem oil (optional)

Several drops of tea-tree

Mix all the ingredients and massage from root to tip. Best is to keep overnight. Before washing your hair wrap your head with hot towel 3-4 times and then wash and condition as usual.

Note: Neem oil and tea–tree will treat your scalp good and remove the infections. Try this concoction 3 times a week.

P.S. Please don’t use coconut oil in winters if you are facing dandruff.

To Stimulate Hair Growth

Hair growth is associated with scalp again. And what more important is to enhance the blood circulation towards your head, and to add nutrients which improve the hair follicles and helps in increasing the hair growth. In this Lavender essential oil is known to treat your hair right if you want hair growth. A Scottish study reported that more than 40% of alopecia patients in the study reported an increase in hair growth when they regularly rubbed lavender essential oil into their scalp.

Lavender essential oil is also known for its aroma therapy it’s great for even treating migraines, pain reliefs, blood circulation and other general skin care.

However, essential oils are very concentrated therefore the usage should be with care. Never use essential oil directly on skin. It may burn your skin, use carrier oils or base creams with it. Nevertheless, let’s jot down the hair concoction to stimulate hair growth.

3 parts of almond or coconut oil

1 part of jojoba oil

Several drops of lavender

Few drops of tea-tree essential oil (optional)

Mix all the ingredients and apply this concoction from root to tip and your scalp and massage for 15 minutes. Keep it overnight. This is very aromatic and helps you sleep better. Wash your hair next morning with regular shampoo and condition later. Use this concoction 3 times a week.

CAUTION

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid essential oils. It is also recommended that patients with diabetes stay away from lavender oil. It may also cause allergic reactions to people that have unusually sensitive skin. Essentials oils need to be treated with care and you are good to go. Anything in abundant may cause a problem. So don’t get too excited when it comes to using essential oils.

FEW OTHER GENERAL TIPS

Whenever you shampoo your hair make sure you wash your head under the fresh running water for at least a minute or 2. So that, no shampoo or conditioner residue left on your scalp.

While massaging – be gentle but apply pressure with your fingers and don’t scratch your head with finger nails.

Increase the intake of protein and Vitamin C for better hair growth and general hair health. You may intake food like fish, sprouted legumes, etc for protein and guava and Indian gooseberry (amla) in your diet for vitamin C.

Small little care can make your tame healthy, lustrous and shiny. Just eat healthy, exercise in regular basis and drink enough water to hydrate yourself.

Source: https://beautytipsbysud.wordpress.com/2015/03/31/hair-tip-of-the-day-hair-concoction/#more-398