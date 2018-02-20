Hershel “Elmo” Brewer January 10, 1932 – February 17, 2018

FORESTBURG – Hershel “Elmo” Brewer, 86, passed away on Feb. 17, 2018 in Nocona.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 20 at The White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 21 at the First Baptist Church of Bowie with Pastor Mike Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery.

Elmo was born Jan. 10, 1932 in Forestburg to Jim W. and Tiny Brewer. After graduating from Forestburg High School, Elmo soon went to work for Convair (Lockheed Martin) and then for the Ford Motor Company for five years. He went on to work for General Motors, where he retired in 1989 with 31 years of service and many friends.

He married Imogene Holland on Feb. 10, 1951 in Nocona. Together they had three children and ranched on the land where Elmo was raised in Forestburg.

In his later years Elmo spent his days with his blue heeler Bella, a ranch companion. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s sporting activities. The greats were very special in his eyes, he loved them dearly and they loved him in return.

He was a Mason and recently received his 60 year service pin and held dual memberships at the Masonic Lodge #523 in Forestburg and the Bowie Lodge #578. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite and held a Class A Certificate for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Tina Brewer; brothers, Winfred Brewer and Gerald Brewer; and daughter, Channa Brewer.

Elmo is survived by his wife of 67 years, Imogene Brewer; two children, Gary Brewer and Arlene, and Terry Brewer and wife Cindy; five grandchildren, Elesha Green and husband Guy, Carissa Hopson and husband Rowdy, Andrea Green and husband Brandon, Todd Brewer and wife Rachel, and Evan Brewer and wife Randi; twelve great grandchildren, Tristin and husband Jeffrey Padgett, Lane and special friend Brookelyn Bradshaw, Brylie, Lileigh, Ainsley, GW, Brayten, Isaac, Nathan, Chanten and Lydia; and two sister-in-laws, Johnnie Brewer and Julia Brewer.

Memorials can be made in honor of Elmo to the Bowie Mission 105 E. Greenwood Ave., Bowie, TX 76230, the First Baptist Church of Bowie, 307 Lindsey St., Bowie, TX 76230, the Masonic Home and School or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication