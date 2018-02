Area firefighters battled this house fire that began as a nearby grass fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire call came in about 1 p.m. on State Highway 174 near U.S. Highway 81 behind Covenant Church. Bowie Rural Volunteer Fire Department responded along with the City of Bowie, Stoneburg, Sunset and Montague VFDs. Officials report while the house was listed as a total loss some of the contents were salvaged. The residents were not injured.(Photos by Dani Blackburn)