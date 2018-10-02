‘Hung jury’ in criminal trial this past week

Montague County jurors came back with “hung” jury of seven voting guilty and five not guilty following a two and a half day trial last week for continuous sexual abuse.

District Attorney Casey Polhemus said the jury came back after several hours of deliberation and told the judge they could not come to an agreement on the verdict. Jury selection took place on Jan. 29 with deliberation opening the next day and continuing through the morning of Feb. 1.

Max Hahn, 51, Bowie, was being tried for continuous sexual abuse of a child. For this type of charge a person has to be charged with two or more events that occurred at least 30 days apart. There were three incidents listed in the indictment where he was accused of abusing a minor female during the course of a year.

