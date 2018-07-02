Indians survive City View 61-50 on the road after great first half

After a great first half from the Nocona Indians basketball team, a sloppy second almost saw the game slip away at City View on Friday.

The Indians did enough to not make the game too competitive in the end as they won 61-50. Still, it was a game that should have ended in a route for Nocona.

The Indians came out on fire in all phases as their press defense led to offensive chances they executed in the first half. The times City View did break through their press, great effort still led to the team having a chance to recover and play great halfcourt defense.

On offense, everyone touched the ball and took their chances to score the basket as Nocona was too much for the small, but quick City View.

The Indians led 19-9 in the first quarter and had another strong showing in the second quarter. Senior Jose Ogeda scored nine of his 17 points in the quarter as Nocona continued to build their lead. They led 39-17 at halftime.

The third quarter had a different energy. The Indians came out a little flat and City View came out with a purpose.

City View made four 3s in the quarter, with three coming from leading scorer Austin Lucas. Nocona started making uncharacteristic turnovers and were outhustled as City View doubled their score in the quarter while holding the Indians below double digit.

To read more, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.