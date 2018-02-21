Industrial technology center almost completed at NCTC-Bowie

By BARBARA GREEN

Construction on the new industrial technology center at North Central Texas College Bowie is almost complete and will soon be ready to starting training students in an array of technological programs.

A grand opening will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on April 6, with the formal dedication ceremony at noon.

Janis Crawley, executive director of the 4B Corporation, said the building is almost complete and some of the equipment is already being set into place. During the grand opening, classes will be underway allowing guests to see the operations in real time.

The ITC is a project of the Bowie 4B Sales Tax Corporation, that financed and maintained the Bowie campus building. Ground was broken in July 2017 after two years of planning by the 4B board and NCTC who have worked closely to develop an industrial technology program that can serve the needs of the Montague County area.

Bowie’s center will be 8,700-square feet slightly smaller than the 10,000-square foot ITC opened in March 2016 at the Gainesville campus.

