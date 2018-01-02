Inez Katherine Cason April 2, 1927 – January 25, 2018

BOWIE – Inez Katherine Cason, 90, passed away on Jan. 25, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 28 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Jan. 29 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with Jaime Reed officiating. Burial followed at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Inez was born April 2, 1927 in Greenville, SC to Fred and Nettie (Batson) Jenkins. She was a homemaker and worked with her husband James doing painting and carpentry work. Together they owned Cason Kennels and raised Great Dane dogs for many years.

Inez was a member of East Side Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother, who always put her family above anything else.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Cason; sons, Jimmy and Bobby Cason; and brothers, Bud, Jim and Tom Jenkins.

Inez is survived by her children, Fred Cason and wife Sue, Bowie, James Cason Jr. and wife Melanie,Bowie, Joyce Reed and husband Jamie, Bowie and Johnny Cason; 11 grandchildren, Machelle Mills, Julie Clemens, Mike Cason, Bobby Cason Jr., Robert Cason, Johnny Cason Jr., James Cason, Jacob Cason, Laura Brown, Chris Moore and Floyd Reed; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

