Jackrabbits first in district standings

In their biggest game of the regular season, the Bowie Jackrabbits prevailed against Holliday to take sole possession of first place in the district.

Both teams came in with only one district loss. Holliday gave the Jackrabbits their one loss in the first round of district play, so it was sweet revenge as they won 54-47.

The game got off to a fast start by both teams. Bowie was able to pound the ball inside early while Holliday kept knocking down open corner 3s, taking a one point 16-15 lead into the second quarter.

Both teams quieted down in the second quarter as the pace slowed and the defenses picked up. Holliday did a good job of finding open 3s and were knocking them down in the first half through getting dribble penetration into the lane only to kick out to open shooters as the defense converged. Neither team could get any substantial lead as Holliday led 25-24 at halftime.

The Jackrabbits were able to get a bit of an edge on Holliday in the third quarter by pushing the ball more off of rebounds to get easier looks and playing a little better defense. Holliday still made enough 3s here and there to keep the game close as Bowie led 40-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

