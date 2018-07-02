Jackrabbits take care of business

It was a good two games for the Bowie boys basketball as they continued on their path to hold onto the top of the district standings.

The Jackrabbits took care of both Henrietta on Friday and City View on Monday in dominant fashion in their quest to get better.

At Henrietta on Friday, Bowie took care of business for three quarters as their defense smothered Henrietta up and down the court, eventually winning 63-32. On senior night, Monday, against City View, the defense and effort was there as well as the offensive efficiency as they won 75-35.

At Henrietta, the offense took a bit of warming up as they led 13-5 in the first quarter, before exploding in the second quarter as they went up 35-11 at halftime.

Henrietta’s only double digit scoring quarter was the fourth quarter as the intensity dropped slightly, but it was an all around good effort Coach Doug Boxell looked back at with no qualms about how his team played.

Junior Daniel Mosley scored 19 points to lead the team while senior Gary Mosley was second with 15 points. Both finished with eight rebounds.

