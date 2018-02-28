Jackrabbits win big 93-57

The Bowie Jackrabbits continued to make it look easy on Friday as they blitzed Clyde in the area round of the playoffs in their seventh straight game won by double digits.

The scene of the crime was Graham High School and the Jackrabbits scored their second highest point total of the season in a 93-57 route.

Early on, Bowie established their physical dominance inside and jumped out to a 12-2 lead midway through the quarter. Both Mosley’s had multiple charge calls go against them early on and were forced to sit earlier than usual.

This did not stop the Jackrabbits on offense. Their aggressive half-court press forced several turnovers they were able to convert into layups.

Bowie continued to work from the inside out, with drives either leading to high percentage close shots or kick outs to for 3s. They finished the first half leading 52-28.

Clyde was able to find some looks from the perimeter and knocked down enough to give Jackrabbits Coach Doug Boxell fits. Clyde also was able to find some driving lanes and was able to score at the basket some.

Still, it was nowhere near the pace Bowie was scoring as they came two points short in the third quarter of scoring at least 20 points in each quarter. There was no let up all game from an effort or intensity standpoint as the lead grew and grew for the Jackrabbits. The final score was 93-57.

