James Harold Raglin Jr.

May 1, 1953 – February 3, 2018

BOWIE – James Harold Raglin Jr., 64, died Feb. 3, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

The family has chosen arrangements with cremation.

Raglin was born May 1, 1953 in Oklahoma City to James Raglin Sr. and Nita Jean Duncan. He graduated from Grand Falls High School in 1971. He served his country in the U.S. Navy for 10 years and worked as roofer for many years.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Nita Randolph and father, James Raglin Sr.; brother, Ricky Raglin and daughter, Jamie Raglin.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Raglin, Bowie; daughter, Christi Nielsen, Lummi Island, WA; son, Lance Raglin, Denver, CO; stepchildren, Darrel Blaylock, Bowie, Jaime Richison, Bowie and Tonyia Gose, Alvord; nine grandchildren; sisters, Sue Flemmings and Donna Raglin both of Runaway Bay; stepmother, Dorothy Raglin, San Angelo and numerous nieces and nephews.

