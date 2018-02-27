Jerry Dale Williams

August 17, 1940 – February 23, 2018

TYLER – Jerry Dale Williams, 77, died on Feb. 23, 2018 in Tyler, TX.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. March 1 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. March 2 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie with James McLendon officiating. Burial will follow at Salona Cemetery in Bowie.

Williams was born Aug. 17, 1940 in the Denver Community of Montague County to Joy Clay and Leta (Jackson) Williams. He graduated from Bowie High School in 1958.

Williams worked for Southland Corporation, now 7-Eleven Inc., as vice president in charge of operations for the company’s Dallas stores. Then his entrepreneurial instincts led him into ownership of two convenience stores and two motorcycle dealerships in Bowie and Wichita Falls. In the early 80s he ventured into the motor coach industry and owned and operated Lone Star Trailways Charter Bus Company.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Amy Nichols and brother, Ronnie Williams.

He is survived by his wife Lynne Williams, Tyler; sons, David W. Williams, Whitehouse and John C. Williams, Tyler; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Scroggins, Denton, Maxine (Sue) Higgs, Decatur and Linda Randles, Bowie; brothers, Roy D. Williams, San Antonio and Larry Williams, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.