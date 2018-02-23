John Eugene “Gene” Lee Bullard

July 15, 1942 – February 20, 2018

BOWIE – John Eugene “Gene” Lee Bullard, 75, died on Feb. 20, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie with Pastor Damon Groves officiating.

Bullard was born July 15, 1942 in Bowie to James and Marguerite (Causey) Bullard. He graduated from W.W. Samuell High School in Dallas.

Bullard was an entrepreneur. He participated in numerous business ventures in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Aspen, CO.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and infant son, John Bullard Jr.

He is survived by his sons, Jimmy Bullard, Springhill, FL and Jerry Bullard, Colleyville; seven grandchildren; sister, Carol Greer, Mesquite; two nephews and one niece.

Memorials can be made in honor of John to Solaris Hospice at 800 Hwy 59 N. Bowie, TX 76230 or the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.