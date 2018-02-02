Johnnie Charlene Mitchum

December 25, 1942 – January 30, 2018

ALVORD – Johnnie Charlene Mitchum, 75, died Jan. 30, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service on Feb. 2 at the First Baptist Church in Alvord.

A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the First Baptist Church of Alvord with Pastor Bill Cleveland officiating. Burial followed at Post Oak Cemetery.

Mitchum was born Dec. 25, 1942 in Jacksboro to John Henry and Lora Irene (Bell) Poe. She graduated from Bowie High School in 1961 and married Ray Mitchum on Jan. 5, 1962 in Sunset.

Mitchum worked as a school bus driver, a licensed vocational nurse at Bellmire Nursing Home and as a clerk for Alvord Express. She attended First Baptist Church of Alvord.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lora Poe; granddaughter, Stephanie Reaves; brother, Arnold Poe and aunt, Charlotte Bell.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Mitchum, Alvord; daughters, Kim McKee, Collinsville and Donna Reaves, Montague; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.