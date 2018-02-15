Kenneth Lawrence Polk

December 19, 1936 – February 14, 2018

BOWIE – Kenneth Lawrence Polk, 81, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Feb. 14, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 15 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 16 at Central Baptist Church in Bowie with Gregg Shaw officiating. Burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.

Kenneth was born Dec. 19, 1936 in Bowie to Hubert and Minnie (McDonald) Polk. He attended Bowie High School. Kenneth worked for 41 years as street superintendent for the City of Bowie.

He married Vernell Stone on March 8, 1989 in Bowie. Kenneth enjoyed raising chickens, fishing and gardening, and he was very fond of his yorkie dog, Biscuit.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenny Lynn Polk; sisters, Nell Gibson and Betty Huddleston; and brothers, Wayne, Weldon and Raymond Polk.

Kenneth is survived by his spouse, Vernell Polk, Bowie; children, Kevin Polk and wife Dana, Bowie, Kristi Vineyard and husband David, Nocona, Vonda Washburn and husband Glen, Crowley, Nanette Hall and husband Russel, Alvarado, and Kevin Stone and wife Sherry, Bowie;13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

