Lady Horns fall short against Ector Eagles

The season came to a gut-wrenching end for the Forestburg Lady Horns on Monday as they lost a close one to Ector.

The Lady Horns had a chance to tie at the buzzer, but could not convert as they lost 41-38 in their bi-district playoff game.

Ector was able to take an early lead, but Forestburg answered back with early touches to their big post player, senior Lexi Britain, who was able to get some tough baskets inside to keep the Lady Horns close. Ector led 13-10 heading into the second quarter.

Ector was able to make three 3s in the first quarter, but Forestburg did a better job of contesting in the second quarter and slowed the game down to their slow pace.

Both teams had a tough time getting any offense going as Britain had to go through several girls to get a shot off, with many going in and out. Senior guard Cayla Smelser hit a 3 from outside to tie the score up at 17-17 going into halftime.

In the second half, Forestburg started mixing in some possessions of them pushing the ball as Smelser, who walked the ball up the court mostly in the first half, surprised Ector by pushing the ball and creating some scoring chances for herself.

Ector was able to take advantage of some sloppy ball passes as they forced turnovers that led to points. Still, neither team could get much of a lead as both teams were tied 29-29 heading into the fourth quarter.

